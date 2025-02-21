Metro rider's coat taken in brazen robbery caught on video, 2 juveniles face charges

Two teens could face serious charges in a brazen robbery after a suspect took a Metro rider’s coat off their body. The disturbing attack was captured in a now-viral video.

The video shows a young person standing near a Metro rider who is seated. The suspect pulled a coat with a Canada Goose logo off their shoulders while demanding the victim give it up.

The suspect then threatens to punch the victim if they tell anybody and implies he has a gun. A firearm does not appear on the video.

“I wasn’t snitching!” the rider says.

The video shows the suspect walk toward the other end of the Metro car. The victim stands up, confronts the suspect and demands the coat back. Then, the suspect returns – apparently wearing the jacket.

“Stop talking to me, bro,” the suspect repeats as he reaches toward the rider. “Sit down before I take your phone.”

“Stop it!” The victim says as the suspect walks away again. “Give me my jacket back!”

The video was posted on social media platform X and got 2.7 million views in just about 14 hours.

Metro Transit Police said Thursday that it was aware of the viral video showing a robbery that happened the day before.

“Two juvenile suspects were arrested in Maryland for unrelated crimes, and we are working with the Attorney General’s office in DC to file additional charges in relation to the coat robbery,” Metro Transit Police said.

It’s not clear what charges they face.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said he appreciated the officers who quickly identified the suspect and asked Metro Transit Police to prosecute the suspects to the fullest extent of the law.

He also shared a warning to anyone who may commit a crime on Metro.

“If you commit a crime on Metro we will catch you,” Clarke said, citing Metro Transit Police, special police officers, more than 30,000 cameras and regional law enforcement.

The video may paint an ugly picture about safety on transit, but crime statistics speak for themselves. Part 1 crimes – the most serious offenses including robbery and aggravated assault – went down nearly 40% last year.

Thieves have been targeting people wearing expensive Canada Goose winter coats worth more than $1,000 in recent years.