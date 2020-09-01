SmarTrip Goes Mobile: You Can Now Pay for Metro, DC-Area Transit Via iPhone

SmarTrip cards are going digital — for iPhone or Apple Watch users.

Commuters in the Washington, D.C., area can now choose to add their SmarTrip card to their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay the fare on Metro trains, buses and regional transit lines.

The new Apple Pay option starts working on Tuesday, giving transit riders options in addition to physical SmarTrip cards, regional transit cards and cash, Metro says.

But you must have a newer-model Apple device for it to work: an iPhone 8 or newer or an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer.

Options for riders with other phones, such as Android, are in the works, News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss has learned.

The new service works anywhere SmarTrip cards are accepted, Metro says. That includes 91 Metro stations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia; Metro parking lots and garages; all Metrobuses and regional bus providers: ART, DASH, Fairfax Connector, Cue, Ride On, TheBus, Circulator, Loudoun County Transit and Potomac and Rappahannock Transit/PRTC.

D.C. is the first city in North America to roll out Apple Pay as a universal transit payment option, Metro says.

While Metro ridership is way down because of the pandemic, the new option will allow for an almost contactless experience. Apple users who use this service won't have to stop by a vending machine to re-load their cards.

Here's how it works. If you want a new digital SmarTrip card, it can be purchased within the Apple Wallet app.

To transfer an existing card with its value to their iPhone or Apple Watch, open the Wallet app, tap the plus sign and choose SmartTrip. After that, the app will guide you through transferring your balance.

The app automatically signs you up to use your phone as an Express Transit Card. That means you don't need to unlock your phone to use it.

Here’s how to add your existing Smartrip card to your Apple wallet @nbcwashington #wmata pic.twitter.com/dUCqtlw9qz — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) September 1, 2020

When you enter a bus or train station, tap your device on the same area where you would normally tap a SmarTrip card. You don't need to open the app or even wake up your phone or use Touch ID or Face ID for it to work — just "tap and go," Metro says.

"If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you already have everything you need to simply tap and go," Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement.

It appears that if you choose to transfer the balance from an existing card, your physical card is put out of service and can no longer be used. So, if you're chronically on low-battery, consider having backup options in your wallet.

However, the app also gives a note that your transit card may be available when your iPhone needs to be recharged.

Metro has also debuted a new SmarTrip app that can help you add funds, buy passes, manage multiple cards and more.

Cities across the world allow Apple Pay as a payment option on some transit, including New York, Portland, Hong Kong and London. But this is the first option of its kind in North America, Metro says.

The mobile option will also allow SmartTrip support in multiple languages, as well as more options for riders who have disabilities.

Metro says they hope the mobile option will be easier for tourists and when large-scale events eventually resume, because fewer people will need to add money at the vending machines.

Metro has been working on a mobile option for fare payments for years. But there are no plans to stop the usage of physical SmarTrip cards.

