Metro Ramps Up Service to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Metro will resume rail and bus services that have been operating at limited capacity or were completely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in what they are calling the largest and most complex service change in the system's 44-year history.

Hours will go back to normal, and in some cases will even be extended. Metrorail trips will more than double and buses will offer over 69,000 trips per day.

General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said the changes are possible because of funding received through federal aid from the CARES Act.

"As they return, we want our customers to know that facial coverings are required everywhere on the system, and the more frequent trains and buses we are adding will help you ride socially distant" Wiedefeld said.

Rail services will open at 5 a.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. Sundays and close two hours later at 11 p.m. beginning Sunday.

The following week, Aug. 23, bus services will start at 4 a.m. and end at midnight.

There have been 30,000 gallons of disinfectant, 75,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, nearly 2 million pairs of gloves and nearly 3 million face masks secured for safety, according to the company's announcement.