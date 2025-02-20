Metro launched a new navigation app called Waymap that is designed for people with vision impairments and other disabilities, according to a press release on Jan. 12.

Waymap is now available across the entire transit system including 98 rail stations, more than 11,000 bus stops and 325 bus routes.

Nearly 180,000 people living in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia are blind or visually impaired, according to the press release.

“Access to navigation means access to the world—and to all the social, emotional, and professional opportunities it holds,” Waymap Founder and President Tom Pey said in a press release. "From lifelong residents with disabilities to visitors and others who have a harder time getting around, everyone should be able to explore all that this great city has to offer.”

Waymap was founded in 2017 and was inspired by Tom Pey, its founder and president. It gives turn-by-turn, step-by-step audio instructions with up to 3 feet of accuracy throughout a rider’s journey.

Waymap is the only personal navigation system that does not rely on a mobile phone's signal, WiFi, Bluetooth beacons, GPS, or other physical infrastructure, according to the press release.

Randy Clarke, Metro's general manager and CEO, said Metro plays a vital role in the community by connecting people to jobs, schools, major attractions and recreational activities. He said the new app has the potential to make the D.C. area's transportation network easier to navigate for all people.

"Ensuring that America’s Metro System is a leader in accessibility on a global scale is a priority for all of us at Metro,” Clarke said in the press release. “Safe, accessible public transit not only increases ridership, it also leads to a stronger economy, improved access to arts and culture, and a better place to live and work overall."

D.C. is the first entire city and transportation network to become available on Waymap's platform, according to the press release. The company plans to expand to more cities across the U.S. and internationally in the coming year.

Waymap is available now in eight other locations like the University of British Columbia in Canada and Union Station in Los Angeles, California.

Waymap is now available for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.