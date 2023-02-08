Metro

Metro Partnering With DC Police to Enhance Security

By Mark Segraves

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Metro signed a memorandum of understanding with D.C. police allowing the transit agency to hire off-duty D.C. police officers to patrol Metro stations in uniform during peak hours.

Beginning Monday, Metro plans to deploy two D.C. police officers in five stations – Metro Center, Gallery Place, Union Station, Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Congress Heights – freeing up Metro Transit Police for other patrols.

The agreement is not unusual. Many police departments, including D.C. police, allow their officers to earn extra money working off-duty details.

The arrangement follows a series of deadly shootings at Metro stations, including the deadly rampage at the Potomac Avenue station and the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man by an off-duty FBI agent at Metro Center in December.

There also have been fights and millions of dollars lost due to fare evasion.

The arrangement is funded until June.

