Metro Operator Who Sped Past Track Workers Had Worked 30 Days Straight, Report Finds

The operator of Red Line train who sped past track workers at excessive speeds in November had been working for 30 days straight, a report found.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC), an independent oversight entity of Metro, investigated the incident and released the information during a public meeting. According to their safety report, when the incident happened on Nov. 16, the operator had worked an entire month without a day off.

“Many of these shifts leading up to this Red Line event, involved extended and varying hours,” WMSC CEO David Mayer said.

The WMSC's investigation also found Metro has fewer train operators than it should.

“Metro rail has approximately 60 fewer operators available each day than the schedule specified,” Mayer said.

Metro released the following statement to News4: “Metro is on a path of continuous safety improvements, and we appreciate the WMSC’s efforts on our shared goals. We will review the report and take any necessary actions.”

Metro riders said 30 days straight behind the controls of a train is too long.

“That’s not good, nobody should be working those hours,” a rider said.

“Not so safe, I’d say, because you are probably tired. Yeah, that would make sense,” a rider said.

Metro began a push to hire more operators, including offering salary increases in 2021. The agency recently announced it was increasing Red Line metro service during peak hours.