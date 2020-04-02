coronavirus

Metro Limits Weekend Service, Urges Only Essential Travel

"Lifeline service" will reduce Metro to 26 bus lines will run and trains could run at 30-minute intervals

By NBC Washington Staff

As the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases continues to grow daily in the D.C. area, WMATA says it will reduce service further over the weekend and urges people only to take essential trips.

On Saturday and Sunday, Metro will open between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a "lifeline service" schedule.

Bus service will be limited to 26 routes. Customers should expect 30-minute wait times between trains. Metro has also instructed customers to board from the back doors only. Fares are waived.

Metro has already closed 19 stations to preserve cleaning supplies and accommodate limited staffing.

map of new metro closures

All of the first and last cars on the Metro trains will be closed and passengers must use the remaining six cars to board.

Commuters can expect these buses to run about every 30 minutes. The buses will generally run on a Sunday schedule, WMATA says.

  • 54– 14th Street Line
  • S4 – 16th Street Line
  • 70 – Georgia Avenue – 7th Street Line
  • 83 – College Park Line
  • 90 – U Street – Garfield Line
  • C4 – Greenbelt – Twinbrook Line
  • X2 – Benning Road – H Street Line
  • 16C – Columbia Pike Line
  • 28A – Leesburg Pike Line
  • 29K – Alexandria – Fairfax Line
  • 29N – Alexandria – Fairfax Line
  • 30N – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line
  • 30S – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line
  • A6 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line
  • A8 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line
  • B2 – Bladensburg Road – Anacostia Line
  • D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland Line
  • F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring Line
  • H4 – Crosstown Line
  • J2 – Bethesda – Silver Spring Line
  • K6 – New Hampshire Avenue – Maryland Line
  • P12 – Eastover – Addison Road Line
  • REX – Richmond Highway Express
  • V4 - Capitol Heights-Minnesota Avenue Line
  • W4 – Deanwood – Alabama Avenue Line
  • Y2 – Georgia Avenue – Maryland Line
  • Z8 – Fairland

Shuttle buses will also be available to three hospitals, according to Metro:

Sibley Hospital

Shuttle from: Friendship Heights Station

Transfer location: Bus Bay G, Stop #2001506

Georgetown University Hospital

Shuttle from: Dupont Metro (Q Street)

Transfer location: Bus Stop #1003746

Prince George’s Hospital

New Carrollton (South Side)

Bus Bay A, Stop #3003032

