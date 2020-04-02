Metro Limits Weekend Service, Urges Only Essential Travel

As the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases continues to grow daily in the D.C. area, WMATA says it will reduce service further over the weekend and urges people only to take essential trips.

On Saturday and Sunday, Metro will open between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on a "lifeline service" schedule.

Bus service will be limited to 26 routes. Customers should expect 30-minute wait times between trains. Metro has also instructed customers to board from the back doors only. Fares are waived.

Metro has already closed 19 stations to preserve cleaning supplies and accommodate limited staffing.

All of the first and last cars on the Metro trains will be closed and passengers must use the remaining six cars to board.

Commuters can expect these buses to run about every 30 minutes. The buses will generally run on a Sunday schedule, WMATA says.

54– 14th Street Line

S4 – 16th Street Line

70 – Georgia Avenue – 7th Street Line

83 – College Park Line

90 – U Street – Garfield Line

C4 – Greenbelt – Twinbrook Line

X2 – Benning Road – H Street Line

16C – Columbia Pike Line

28A – Leesburg Pike Line

29K – Alexandria – Fairfax Line

29N – Alexandria – Fairfax Line

30N – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line

30S – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line

A6 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line

A8 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line

B2 – Bladensburg Road – Anacostia Line

D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland Line

F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring Line

H4 – Crosstown Line

J2 – Bethesda – Silver Spring Line

K6 – New Hampshire Avenue – Maryland Line

P12 – Eastover – Addison Road Line

REX – Richmond Highway Express

V4 - Capitol Heights-Minnesota Avenue Line

W4 – Deanwood – Alabama Avenue Line

Y2 – Georgia Avenue – Maryland Line

Z8 – Fairland

Shuttle buses will also be available to three hospitals, according to Metro:

Sibley Hospital

Shuttle from: Friendship Heights Station

Transfer location: Bus Bay G, Stop #2001506

Georgetown University Hospital

Shuttle from: Dupont Metro (Q Street)

Transfer location: Bus Stop #1003746

Prince George’s Hospital

New Carrollton (South Side)

Bus Bay A, Stop #3003032

