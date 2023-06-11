Metro increases shuttle service during project on Orange, Silver lines

Metro is now providing shuttle services seven days a week for passengers who rely on the Orange and Silver lines amid a summer construction project to improve train safety and reliability.

The project means that from June 3 to June 25, service will be suspended on the Orange Line between Vienna and Ballston-MU and the Silver Line between McLean and Ballston-MU , interrupting train service to Washington Dulles International Airport for travelers going to or from D.C., Maryland or east of Ballston-MU.

The additional free shuttle service comes after complaints and lines of customers waiting earlier in the week.

Outside the Rosslyn Metro station on Sunday, there was a lot of hustling and helping. It wasn’t just Metro buses being used to shuffle riders to their destinations, but charter buses, too. Guide workers were spread out, providing passengers with the information they needed.

Alisa Fernland commutes into and out of Washington, D.C., which means having reliable public transportation service is a must.

“It’s nice that they’re free. It even saves money rather than going all the way to McLean on the Metro. This is cheaper for me,” she said. “I have to use these every day.”

Metro said in a statement that “as with all shutdowns, we continuously monitor shuttle operations, particularly in the first few days, to determine if additional resources or changes are needed.”

“It’s been fantastic… Time was perfect, service is very fantastic,” one rider said.

“I like the train," another said. "I like the Metro better, but in a situation like this, if we have the option of the shuttle and it’s free, why not?”