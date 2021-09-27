Metro Holds Virtual Hiring Event Monday, Tuesday

As Metro looks to fill dozens of job openings, the transit agency is holding a two-day virtual hiring event.

The online job fair will be held Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. One-hour webinars will be offered, each focusing on a specific role.

As many as 10 types of positions will be featured during the hiring event, including bus operator trainees, police officers, mechanics and more. Job seekers can register for the event and get more information online here.

Metro is teaming up with D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman to make the event happen. Silverman said Metro is a huge employer for the region and is offering benefits such as healthcare and retirement.

Metro is not the only D.C.-area group seeking to hire for transportation positions. Prince George's County Public Schools will also hold a virtual job fair this week as it seeks to hire school bus drivers. That hiring event is set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; find more information here.