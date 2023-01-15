Metro

Metro Holding Emergency Board Meeting

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro will hold an emergency board executive meeting on Sunday, according to a WMATA release.

Board members are set to discuss, “safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety," the release said. The exact topic of the meeting was not immediately clear.

A Washington Metrorail Safety Commission spokesperson said Metro is "deliberately ignoring" safety requirements with its train operators. They said recent issues about train operator training, 7000 series measurements and other safety concerns have been communicated to Metro leaders.

It was not confirmed if the board meeting is related to those issues.

News4 has reached out to WMATA about the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. It will be closed to the public.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC Jan 10

MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Prince George's County 2 hours ago

Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates. 

This article tagged under:

Metro
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us