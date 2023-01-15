Metro Holding Emergency Board Meeting

Metro will hold an emergency board executive meeting on Sunday, according to a WMATA release.

Board members are set to discuss, “safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety," the release said. The exact topic of the meeting was not immediately clear.

A Washington Metrorail Safety Commission spokesperson said Metro is "deliberately ignoring" safety requirements with its train operators. They said recent issues about train operator training, 7000 series measurements and other safety concerns have been communicated to Metro leaders.

It was not confirmed if the board meeting is related to those issues.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. It will be closed to the public.

