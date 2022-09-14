Metro GM Wants Transit Agency to be ‘Boring'

Metro’s new general manager said he wants to take the drama out of the transit agency at his first Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) meeting.

At the Wednesday meeting, General Manager Randy Clarke sat down with local leaders, and laid out his plans about fares, the 7000 series railcars and the Silver Line.

“That’s what we are aiming for, the most boring kind of organization from that point of view because boring means we are very very effective,” Clarke said.

Clarke promised to look at Metro fares, which he called some of the most complicated in the world.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich suggested Metro set up a special tax on those who live close to stations as a funding mechanism.

Clarke did not comment.

After the meeting, Clarke told News4 that the agency is now going line by line with the cars of the 7000 series railcars to see if there are any issues.

NEW: Metro’s GM tells me they are looking to see if specific lines could be problematic for the 7000 series railcars. Says “there will (likely) be mitigation measures going forward forever” with the railcars. Says there have been no issues since mid-June. #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/gcVBMfIvzB — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) September 14, 2022

“I think what we’re just going to have to accept is, there will be mitigation measures going forward forever,” Clarke said.

As for the Silver Line opening, Clarke said all staff are now in place and simulated service will be starting soon.

“Yeah well, every day we are getting closer,” Clarke said.