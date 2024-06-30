Metro fares will increase starting this week. Here's what to expect

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will increase their fare rates systemwide starting June 30. Metro’s last general fare increase was in 2017.

The 12.5% increase will make fare rates range from $2.25 to $6.75.

Metro says these changes will help them maintain their services with no cuts and keep up with inflation.

Here’s what to expect

Base fare for the Metrobus and Metrorail: Increases from $2 to $2.25.

The maximum fare on weekdays: Increases from $6 to $6.75.

Weekends and late nights: Ranges from $2.25 to $2.50 depending on the trip.

Mileage Express bus fares: Increases from $4.25 to $4.80.

MetroAccess: Increases from $4 to $4.50.

As for parking fees, those will not change. But if you want to lock up your bike, it will cost 5 cents an hour to rent a bike locker.

Metro implemented the price increases to close a $750 million budget gap.

How Metro riders are reacting

There are mixed reactions to the fare increases from regular Metro riders.

"Things are higher in the economy today so it only makes sense for other things to have to go up in order for us to kind of be OK," a woman said.

She said that the fare increase is a better alternative than service cuts.

On the other hand, some aren't satisfied with Metro's plan.

"The fare's already high enough now," one man said. "So why would you increase the bus fare?"