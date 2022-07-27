Metro Fare Evasion Charges Dropped Against College Student

A Metro fare evasion charge has been dropped against a Howard University student.

The student, 21-year-old DeSean Smith was arrested by the Metro Transit Police for allegedly not paying his metro fare at the Silver Spring Metro on June 10. His metro fare was less than $5, NBC4 reported in June.

Kevin Smith, DeSean’s father said his son had never been in trouble before the arrest.

Some people who saw the incident take place at the Silver Spring Metro say Transit Police used excessive force. Darcy Spencer reports.

“They accosted him, slammed him to the ground, knee in the back,” Kevin Smith said.

His arrest and criminal charges led to a protest outside the Silver Spring Metro station later in June.

At the protest, Smith, his dad and local activists claimed Metro Transit officers overreacted when he was accused of not paying to ride. The protestors believed fare evasion should be a civil matter.

The police said during the incident Smith refused to comply with officers and the situation escalated.

During the arrest, Smith yelled out his Father's phone number and a bystander, Mary Glenshaw called the phone number. Glenshaw later joined the protest, NBC4 reported.

"I didn't do anything and then next thing I knew he was on the ground," Glenshaw said.

Smith is still charged with resisting arrest and disobeying police orders.

His trial was set to happen Monday, but Smith’s attorney says prosecutors were granted a delay. He will go on trial for those criminal charges in September.