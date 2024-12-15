Metro experiences overruns on first day of Red Line Automatic Train Operations

On the first day of Metro's Red Line switching to an automatic train operation (ATO) system, there were a few instances where trains have overrun stations, according to a Metro spokesperson.

The Metro spokesperson said there are no impacts to Red Line service and that the ATO system is "performing well with only minor first-day adjustments.”

Metro is monitoring and making adjustments, according to the spokesperson.

Sunday is the first time in 15 years that the Red Line trains will run on the ATO system. According to Metro's website, ATO could mean more on-time trains, quicker speeds and an overall smoother ride.

Metro first used ATO when it opened its doors to the public in 1976 but suspended ATO after the 2009 Metro crash, which killed nine people and injured another 80. The cause of the crash was later found to be a track defect, not ATO.

Metro’s Red Line will be the first to get ATO.