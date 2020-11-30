coronavirus pandemic

Metro to Make Major Budget Announcement

Metro is looking to slash its budget to make up for losses during the pandemic

By Adam Tuss

dc metro train generic
Getty Images

Metro is expected to make a major announcement Monday night about how it plans to make up for a continued loss in revenue amid low ridership during the pandemic.

One Metro source told News4 the budget situation is dire as the transit agency runs out of money.

The details of the announcement, which is expected at 9 p.m., are unclear, but could entail significant service cuts and layoffs.

Metro’s ridership has not bounced back the way the agency anticipated.

“In August, we saw our ridership numbers double compared to the lowest part of the pandemic in March and April. But that still leaves ridership down 88 percent on rail and 50 percent on bus compared to pre-COVID levels,” General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a recent board meeting.

Metro says it needs more federal money in order to resolve its budget problems.

Watch News4's interview with Wiedefeld on News4 at 6.

