Metro Begins Enhanced Security at 5 Metro Stations

Metro riders will see more police officers at five stations starting on Monday.
The additional security is being added after a series of deadly shootings on Metro property as well as violence on trains and buses.
Metro has hired off-duty uniformed D.C. police officers to be present at the Metro Center, Gallery Place, Union Station, Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Congress Heights stations during peak hours.
The arrangement follows a series of deadly shootings at Metro stations, including the deadly rampage at the Potomac Avenue station and the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man by an off-duty FBI agent at Metro Center in December.
The additional security is expected to last until June.