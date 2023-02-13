Metro Begins Enhanced Security at 5 Metro Stations

Metro riders will see more police officers at five stations starting on Monday.

The additional security is being added after a series of deadly shootings on Metro property as well as violence on trains and buses.

Metro has hired off-duty uniformed D.C. police officers to be present at the Metro Center, Gallery Place, Union Station, Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Congress Heights stations during peak hours.

Metro is making changes in hopes of keeping riders safer. The agency is adding more police officers, but the plan is not that simple. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

The arrangement follows a series of deadly shootings at Metro stations, including the deadly rampage at the Potomac Avenue station and the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man by an off-duty FBI agent at Metro Center in December.

The additional security is expected to last until June.