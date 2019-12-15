Montgomery County

Mercedes Crashes Into Maryland Convenience Store, Injuring Woman Inside

The SUV shattered the front window and took down dozens of cases of water as it barreled into the store

By Gina Cook

Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

A Mercedes SUV smashed through the front of a gas station convenience store in Germantown, Maryland, Sunday night, injuring a woman as it careened all the way inside the shop.

The SUV struck a woman who was inside the Food Mart at the Shell gas station at 21000 Frederick Road near the Milestone Center, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Medics took her to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman driving the SUV was not injured, Piringer said.

Photos of the aftermath showed the beige SUV sitting inside the store by the refrigerator of sodas. Dozens of cases of water bottles littered the floor around the vehicle and fragments of glass from the store's front window covered the windshield.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

