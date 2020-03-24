Mental Health Hotline Helps the Community Cope

Every Mind, a Montgomery County mental health organization, says even though their office is empty, they're needed more than ever during these stressful times.

Every Mind operates a hotline and answers calls for the national suicide hotline. The organization has also compiled a list of resources for those in need of support as they navigate the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have a lot of people who struggle with loneliness and mental health," said Kirsten Robinette, an EveryMind call taker.

"It's a greater issue now that they're forced to be alone."

Robinette described one recent caller's distress, saying he found it difficult to follow through on basic tasks like walking his dog, and was struggling with "increased anxiety" and panic attacks.

As each day "gets a little bit tighter and tighter," the organization has resorted to double staffing in order to answer every call, said Jennifer Grinnell of Every Mind.

Today, more people than ever are taking advantage of the hotline because there is more privacy due to work-from-home guidelines.

Visit every-mind.org for more resources.

To speak with someone on the Every Mind hotline call 1-800-273-8255. You can call 24/7.

If you or someone you know needs it, the national suicide prevention hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.