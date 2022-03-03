Ukraine

Men Seeking to Defend Ukraine Arrested for Weapons in DC

By NBC Washington Staff

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Two men went to the Ukrainian embassy in D.C. on Thursday to ask how they could volunteer in the war-torn country’s military and were arrested on weapons charges, police sources said. 

The men, whose names were not immediately released, went to the embassy on M Street NW in Georgetown at about 11 a.m. to inquire about helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sources said. 

They asked a law enforcement officer standing outside how they could help. Police then found a shotgun and at least one machete inside their vehicle.

Information on the charges against the men was not immediately released. 

