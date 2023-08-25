Men dressed as construction workers accused of 7 burglaries in Montgomery County

Two men dressed as construction workers broke into more than half a dozen homes in Montgomery County this month, police said.

The men broke into a house at Flint Rock Road and Congress Drive in the Aspen Hill in Rockville in the middle of the afternoon of Aug. 14, police said.

The homeowner shared disturbing details and images of the alleged burglars on social media, warning neighbors and saying her 12-year-old son was home alone at the time, according to neighbor Barbara Bell.

“Apparently, the people who entered the house pounded so hard on the door that it came off the hinges,” she said.

“Her son having been in the house and having hidden behind the bathroom door with the lights off until they left and then going to a neighbor to call the police,” Bell said.

She has lived in the neighborhood for 46 years and has never seen anything like it.

“Seven squad cars and a police officer at the door,” she said.

Police arrested Samir Haleem Jr. and Diego Moreno Monday for the burglary, and detectives say that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The alleged dangerous duo broke into seven homes across the county between Aug. 1 and Aug. 21, police said. They took what they could in Rockville, Potomac and Gaithersburg, and someone was home during three of the burglaries.

“My friend told me it happened right down the street a couple days ago, and I was kind of shocked, actually,” Gaithersburg resident Rachel Marks said.

The pair wore construction vests in each burglary and used a stolen red Toyota truck in the first six, police said. Police also found a ghost gun when they tracked down the suspects in Prince George’s County Monday.

“It’s scary,” Marks said.

Police said they are looking for other video of the burglars in action. The investigation is ongoing.