Memorial Day parades in DC area honor those who served, sacrificed

Members of the U.S. military who served and sacrificed their lives for our freedom are being honored this Memorial Day in the D.C. area.

Rockville, Maryland, held its annual parade, with spectators waving flags as police, firefighters and elected officials processed along city streets.

“We need to have an appreciation for the people who served for us,” one spectator dressed in red, white and blue said.

The National Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for 2 p.m., will travel Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th streets.

Also at 2 p.m., the annual Falls Church Memorial Day parade will be held.

At 5 p.m. along the National Mall, taps will be played at 11 memorials and sites of future memorials:

African American Civil War Memorial

American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial

D.C. War Memorial

Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial (future site)

Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial

Global War on Terrorism Memorial (future site)

Korean War Veterans Memorial

United States Navy Memorial

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

World War I Memorial

World War II Memorial

Go here for more information on how to honor Memorial Day in the D.C. area.

