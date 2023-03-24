Jan. 6 riot

Members of Congress to Tour DC Jail Housing Dozens of Jan. 6 Defendants

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been critical of the how the jail treated Jan. 6 defendants and conditions at the jail

By Jessily Crispyn

NBC Washington

Several members of Congress are scheduled to tour the D.C. jail Friday, where 30 defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol are being housed.

This is the second tour for GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been critical of the how the jail treated Jan. 6 defendants and conditions at the jail.

In 2021, the aging facility was the focus of an inspection by U.S. marshals. The inspection found that part of the jail was not meeting federal standards, and hundreds of inmates were removed.

Friday's tour will include Republicans and at least one Democrat.

Requests from the press to be allowed on the tour  were denied.

