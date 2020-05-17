‘Melon-Head’ Shoplifters Arrested in Virginia

Two thieves decided to forego face masks and opt instead for watermelons while stealing from a store in central Virginia, police say.

The suspects arrived at a Sheetz convenience store in Louisa on May 6 wearing hollowed-out watermelons with eye holes.

Louisa police said the suspects then stole from the store. Police didn't say what the melon-wearing thieves took.

Police released photos of the suspects on Facebook, asking for anyone with tips to call them and reference the "MELON-HEADS" case.

UPDATE: an arrest has been made, thank you to the community for all your assistance.Larceny InvestigationThe Town of... Posted by Louisa Police Department- Virginia on Saturday, May 16, 2020

On Saturday, police announced they arrested the suspects. They did not identify them.

Louisa is about 15 miles west of the Richmond area and about 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.