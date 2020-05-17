‘Melon-Head’ Shoplifters Arrested in Virginia

Two thieves decided to forego face masks and opt instead for watermelons while stealing from a store in central Virginia, police say.
The suspects arrived at a Sheetz convenience store in Louisa on May 6 wearing hollowed-out watermelons with eye holes.
Louisa police said the suspects then stole from the store. Police didn't say what the melon-wearing thieves took.
Police released photos of the suspects on Facebook, asking for anyone with tips to call them and reference the "MELON-HEADS" case.
On Saturday, police announced they arrested the suspects. They did not identify them.
Louisa is about 15 miles west of the Richmond area and about 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.