Virginia

‘Melon-Head’ Shoplifters Arrested in Virginia

By Gina Cook

Louisa Police Department

Two thieves decided to forego face masks and opt instead for watermelons while stealing from a store in central Virginia, police say.

The suspects arrived at a Sheetz convenience store in Louisa on May 6 wearing hollowed-out watermelons with eye holes.

Louisa police said the suspects then stole from the store. Police didn't say what the melon-wearing thieves took.

Police released photos of the suspects on Facebook, asking for anyone with tips to call them and reference the "MELON-HEADS" case.

UPDATE: an arrest has been made, thank you to the community for all your assistance.Larceny InvestigationThe Town of...

Posted by Louisa Police Department- Virginia on Saturday, May 16, 2020

On Saturday, police announced they arrested the suspects. They did not identify them.

Louisa is about 15 miles west of the Richmond area and about 100 miles south of Washington, D.C.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaConvenience Storelarcenyshoplifting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us