Meet StormRanger

The most powerful tools are essential for the most up-to-date and accurate forecasts of potentially dangerous weather events. StormRanger is a weather tracking powerhouse on wheels.

Storm Team4 works tirelessly to provide you with a full picture so you can best prepare for the day ahead or to protect yourself and your family from any potential weather-related dangers. StormRanger is another instrument in our arsenal to provide you with the most complete picture of weather anywhere.

StormRanger's high-resolution, dual-polarization radar beam seamlessly detects rain, storms, tornadoes and more. The radar's 60-mile range, faster rate of rotation and location on the ground provides a more detailed look into the gaps other radars miss.

The latest technology means StormRanger has outright faster updates, better accuracy and quicker detection of changes in weather.

StormRanger in Action

During snowstorms, StormRanger can find the rain/snow line, the area where rain can turn into ice or snow, resulting in a more accurate outlook — down to inches — on snowfall measurement.

For tornado threats, our meteorologists can use StormRanger's dual polarization to detect types of precipitation and debris in the air, helping us further in being a step ahead of the danger. The strength of the radar allows StormRanger to detect when a tornado hits the ground when it causes damage and kicks up debris.

During fire season, StormRanger can continue to be an asset to the public as well as fire departments and government leaders. StormRanger’s X-band radar can detect smoke particles, giving you a clear picture of dangerous smoke plumes.

Check out StormRanger in 3D

How StormRanger Gives You the Most Accurate Information