Medical waste washes up in Ocean City, Assateague Island forcing closures

Beaches have been closed and ocean activities barred along southern Maryland after medical waste washed up around Ocean City.

Officials in Ocean City announced the closure on Sunday afternoon. They did not expand on what type of medical waste was found.

"Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely," Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said in a statement. He added that the city was working with Worcester County health officials to investigate the source of the waste.

The medical waste also washed up in Assateague Island National Seashore which spans Maryland and Virginia. The waste was only found on the Maryland portion of the island, officials said. They have barred beach access on the North End and swimming and wading is forbidden in the Maryland District.

Assateague Island State Park also has a Beach Closure in effect. The Virginia portion of the seashore has not seen medical waste.

Officials said they'll provide updates as they have them.