Maryland

Medical waste washes up in Ocean City, Assateague Island forcing closures

Swimming is not allowed and people are asked to wear shoes while walking on the sand as a precaution

By Vince Lattanzio

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND – MAY 26: In an aerial view, a ferris wheel and amusements are seen at the Ocean City inlet and Ocean City boardwalk on May 26, 2023 in Ocean City, Maryland. Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of beach season on the East Coast. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Beaches have been closed and ocean activities barred along southern Maryland after medical waste washed up around Ocean City.

Officials in Ocean City announced the closure on Sunday afternoon. They did not expand on what type of medical waste was found.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely," Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said in a statement. He added that the city was working with Worcester County health officials to investigate the source of the waste.

The medical waste also washed up in Assateague Island National Seashore which spans Maryland and Virginia. The waste was only found on the Maryland portion of the island, officials said. They have barred beach access on the North End and swimming and wading is forbidden in the Maryland District.

Assateague Island State Park also has a Beach Closure in effect. The Virginia portion of the seashore has not seen medical waste.

Officials said they'll provide updates as they have them.

This article tagged under:

MarylandOcean City
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us