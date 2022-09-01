Media Returned to the Commanders' Locker Room Wednesday. Here's Why That Matters

Why it matters that the media is back in Washington's locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wednesday marked the first time in quite some time that the media was allowed back inside the Commanders' locker room at their Ashburn, Virginia headquarters, and about five seconds into our return, we made a huge mistake.

Almost every golfer on the planet will tell you how much of a gaffe it is to walk in between a player who's putting and the hole that player is putting at. The route between the two is referred to as the "line," and stepping on that line is a major insult.

And that's exactly what we did to Antonio Gibson.

Washington's running back, who like many of his younger teammates has never experienced having us around on a day-to-day basis because our access was put on pause in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, was about to take his club back and bump a ball toward a hole situated many stalls away when a horde of reporters and photographers strolled on in. His eyes went wide for a moment, confused by the obstruction he now faced.

Sorry about that, AG.

Many NFL fans may not grasp how important it was for those of us on the beat to return to Washington's locker room. For them, the last two seasons have, on a surface level, included the same coverage they're used to getting — game broadcasts, postgame interviews, online and newspaper stories featuring quotes from those associated with the teams they care so much about.

But due to the coronavirus, our interactions with the people we watch, write and podcast about have either been limited to Zoom or standard press conferences — which are often stilted — since the start of the 2020 campaign. Yes, we could still gain insight from those folks, whether we wanted to learn about a specific assignment on third down or catch up with them on their off-field interests. Yet, there was a built-in divide that didn't exist previously.

Fortunately, this past training camp marked the end of those limitations, as we were permitted to grab various Commanders, coaches and staff as they were strolling off the field, introduce ourselves and simply chat. We also are appearing again in the postgame locker rooms inside the league's stadiums, able to bounce around and break down what transpired in the contest that just concluded.

Wednesday, however, was the most crucial item on the access checklist to scratch off, because the locker room is the area where these athletes are most comfortable and where we overlap with them the most in a given year. Basically, it's where we can really get to know them, which in turn enriches the information we can pass on.

A lot of what we pick up on may sound silly.

For example, once we crossed through that door and saw Gibson, we were soon clued into a new competition that Tress Way is running. Way, who's always organizing something, told me that he's in charge of a long-putt challenge, one that requires a $5 entry and a $1 fee for each stroke after that. All of that money goes into a general pot, and that pot goes to whoever can sink the putt first.

Jonathan Allen, he said, was the inaugural winner. He collected $27.

Even that, though, mattered. We got to see how the club is bonding before Week 1, and it's something that can be used as an icebreaker ahead of more pressing questions.

Then there was a quick discussion I had with Cole Holcomb. Recently, I've observed that the linebacker tends to sprint toward the line of scrimmage at practice and tap the ball that's been placed down for the offense with his foot. I've been curious as to why he did that, but asking him for an explanation in a presser just didn't feel right.

But on Wednesday, as he was sitting alone on a stool, I had a chance to approach him and enjoyed hearing how All-Pro Thomas Davis, who was on the roster in 2020, instilled that habit in him. Davis always wanted his defenders to fly onto the grass when it was their turn to play and it's an approach that's stuck with Holcomb. That's a mere morsel of info, but I found it interesting regardless.

On top of those smaller back-and-forths, the reality is that a locker room affords the media more opportunities to converse with a bunch of players in succession. Instead of interviewing whoever was on that day's Zoom list, we could request to talk to whoever was around.

On Wednesday, that meant Jonathan Williams, Armani Rogers and Jeremy Reaves were all able to explain the joys of making Ron Rivera's 53-man roster. In the more restricted world, sure, we likely would've spoken to them regardless, but by being able to stand face-to-face with them, the dialogue was more natural, which (hopefully) led to better answers.

Of course, it'd be foolish to act like every trip inside the locker room will be so smooth.

Should this squad open its schedule with an ugly September, the lighter atmosphere that was present on Wednesday will give way to more tension. Inquiries about unique practice habits will be replaced by prying about what's going wrong. Not everyone will be so welcoming to a microphone or recorder if struggles arise.

But those visits will be beneficial as well, even if they're not as fun. We'll be able to capture the mood of the team and, in some scenarios, collect knowledge that some members of the Commanders may not want to share at the podium. It'll require digging, but ultimately, what's uncovered ought to be helpful.

The overall point is that, throughout the next five months, spending mornings and afternoons in that no-longer-closed locker room is going to be useful for us and, in turn, those who follow this particular franchise and the sport as a whole. The difference in what we produce may be subtle, but sometimes, subtleties are what elevate good coverage to excellent.

And we'll attempt not to interrupt any more putts, especially since we gathered that big money was at stake.