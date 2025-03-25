The D.C. Department of Health confirmed a case of measles in the District on Tuesday morning.

The person who was diagnosed traveled through several places in D.C. while contagious, including an Amtrak train.

Health officials warn about potential exposure at these locations and times:

Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 Train Southbound on March 19, 7:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.

Amtrak Concourse, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002 on March 19, 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

MedStar Urgent Care Adams Morgan, 1805 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009 on March 22, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

What the D.C. Department of Health says about possible exposure

In a press release, health officials are asking residents to contact the health department immediately to report any suspected cases and arrange for public health testing.

"If you have never received a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles.

Anyone who was exposed and is at risk of developing measles should watch for symptoms until 21 days following the date of their last exposure.

If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home and away from others.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the health department to help protect other patients and staff."