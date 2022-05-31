Md. Woman Dead, 3 Injured in Motorcycle Crashes in Hancock: Police

A woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday, police said.
Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
Two other people riding motorcycles with Wetzel crashed when they tried to stop after the initial crash, police said.
A man riding a 2022 Yamaha and a person riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson were taken by to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger on the Harley-Davidson was flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Medical Center.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police closed part of the interstate for more than three hours.