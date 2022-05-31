Md. Woman Dead, 3 Injured in Motorcycle Crashes in Hancock: Police

A woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday, police said.

Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Two other people riding motorcycles with Wetzel crashed when they tried to stop after the initial crash, police said.

A man riding a 2022 Yamaha and a person riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson were taken by to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger on the Harley-Davidson was flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Medical Center.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police closed part of the interstate for more than three hours.