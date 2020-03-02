Md. Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run

A pedestrian in Prince George’s County was struck and killed Sunday night, the second fatal pedestrian crash in the county over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as a 74-year-old from Largo, Maryland.

Earl L. Rogers Sr. was hit by at least one, possibly two, vehicles on Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike, police said. Officials said the victim was found dead on the scene when police arrived after a call was made at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said evidence suggests the vehicle involved in the hit and run could have been either white or silver.

The investigation is still ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact them.

