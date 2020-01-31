Md. Man Gets 30 Years for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

A Maryland man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Corey Balam, 41, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, covered his girlfriend’s face with a pillow and pulled the trigger Oct. 23, 2018. Luckily, the victim survived as the bullet only grazed her face.

“He shot and attempted to kill his girlfriend,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “Thank God she survived.”

Balam dropped the woman outside a hospital, demanding she tell police and hospital staff she was shot by a stranger in an armed robbery. Instead, she told the truth.

Then Balam took off to North Carolina where he was later arrested.

An investigation revealed Balam had a pattern of beating, stabbing, stalking and threatening women for more than 20 years.

“This individual has been horrific to all of the women in his life. He has had multiple protective orders taken out against him up and down the East Coast,” Braveboy said.

Balam pleaded guilty in November 2019 to the charges brought against him. He was sentenced to 60 years with 30 suspended in a plea agreement Friday.

Braveboy urged women trapped in similar situations to do whatever possible to escape.

Upon release, Balam will serve another five years of supervised probation and be entered into the gun registry.