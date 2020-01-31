Md. Man Charged With Rape Used Jdate to Lure Victim

A Rockville, Maryland, man is charged with first-degree rape and assault of an unnamed woman he met through the Jewish online dating service, Jdate.

William Gelfeld, 50, invited the woman to his Rockville home Saturday to have dinner, detectives from the Montgomery County Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) said. Instead, Gelfeld raped the woman, who reported to police he choked her during the assault, police said.

Detectives say there may be additional victims.

Fairfax County police notified Montgomery County SVID of the incident Monday after the woman sought medical treatment at a hospital in Fairfax County.

Gelfeld was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Central Processing Unit where he is currently held without bond.

Police encourage anyone who believes they were assaulted by Gelfeld to call SVID at 240-773-5050.