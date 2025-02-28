MCPS rallies for fully funded schools amid Maryland budget deficit

At a rally in Rockville Thursday night, public school teachers, administrators and the head of the Montgomery County School Board advocated for full funding of next year’s school budget after the governor called for a slowdown of spending for Fiscal Year 2026.

“Montgomery County has long believed in the promise of public education and in the promise of our students,” Montgomery County Education Association President David Stein. “But do we only believe in that promise during the easy times?”

The crowd shouted back, “No!”

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s budget proposal comes as Maryland faces a $3 billion deficit.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was implemented in 2021 and calls for — among other things — expanding full day pre-K access, increasing the number of community schools, making teacher salaries more competitive, and improving college and career readiness.

“Strong public schools are the foundation of a thriving community, economy, a strong workforce, future leadership and the quality of life we want our families to have,” Montgomery County Board of Education President Julie Yang said.

As originally conceived, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future would increase state funding for education over a period of 10 years.

“The consequence of underfunding and under supporting our schools budget will be costly, more costly than funding it,” MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor said.