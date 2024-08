D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 on social media platform X.

She was scheduled to tour the newly renovated Garfield Elementary School with other education leaders to celebrate the first day of school for pre-K at 10 a.m.

In the X post, she said that she was disappointed that she won't be able to celebrate with the "little learners" and that she will continue to follow public health guidelines.