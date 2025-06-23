Washington DC

Mayor Bowser: No known threats, DC on alert after Iran strikes

The District is also planning in anticipation of July 4

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said today the city is on a heightened sense of awareness after the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities Saturday night.

The mayor said there are no known threats and residents should be vigilant but go about their daily lives.

“MPD is deploying with situationally-appropriate strategies, and we continue to be briefed by federal partners, and the chief continues to be briefed by federal law enforcement” she said. “And while we don’t have specific threats against the District, we are the nation's capital, and we stand at a heightened state of awareness.”

Anyone who came to work, live or visit the District after 9/11 undoubtedly has noticed many of the security enhancements put into place since then.

Many are obvious, like bollards installed around many government buildings — buildings you can no longer enter unless you show an id and pass through metal detectors. Some you can see, like enhanced security at airports with real id now in place. Other changes are out of sight in command posts where federal and local authorities are monitoring cameras that have multiplied exponentially over the last 23 years.

Technology has changed security to the point where a suspect's photo can be shared quickly with officers in the field at a moment’s notice. Cameras inside metro stations can record in high definition and images can be shared in seconds.

For the last 24 years, Capitol Police officers have been stationed at both ends of Constitution and Independence Avenues with the sole mission of keeping large trucks from reaching the Capitol. Across the street, a guard booth has a capitol police officer who, in an emergency, can spring barricades in an instant.

D.C. police said they have added enhanced security around religious institutions, including the Capital Jewish Museum.

Bowser also said the Fourth of July celebrations coming in two weeks will be a challenge with the heightened concern.

“I think we will plan for the same wonderful display on the nation's birthday in anticipation of 250 next year, so I think it’s an important event that will allow everybody including the current administration to think about how things will go for the 250th anniversary, but we, MPD and others, will brief out later about specifics related to how we need to prepare.”

One of the constants law enforcement and officials have constantly stressed over the years: If you see something, say something.

