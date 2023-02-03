Mayor Bowser Expands Tutoring Program to Support an Additional 3,600 DC Students

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education announced on Thursday a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to benefit an additional 3,600 students in D.C.

This week's $7 million contribution is the latest in the total $39 million invested over three years, with the goal of accelerating learning for 10,000 students across the city.

The investment will address disrupted learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on equal opportunity and achievement, according to a press release from the Executive Office of the Mayor. The $7 million will be dispersed across nine organizations that provide tutoring services to students enrolled in D.C. schools, as well as some non-school tutoring programs.

The 9 organizations are:

American University

Dance Makers

Great Oaks Foundation

Horton’s Kids

Lana Learn

Multicultural Career Intern Program

Saga Education

The House

Tutor Partners

Mayor Bowser addressed her plans for the funding on Thursday in a statement.

“We know that many students are still recovering from the time spent out of the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic and need extra support to rebuild confidence in learning. There are also students who were already struggling academically before the pandemic, and that’s why we are focused on strengthening and scaling up our high-impact tutoring program,” Mayor Bowser said.

What is High-Impact Tutoring?

Statewide and national test results found that the COVID-19 pandemic led to consequential declines in academic success for students. The impact of the pandemic disproportionately affected students of color, students from lower-income families and students who were already struggling in the classroom, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education states.

HIT prioritizes these students by offering them intensive, one-on-one tutoring on a consistent basis. State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant said that the program helps puts all students on an equal playing field.

“It’s important that all students in DC have the confidence to learn and grow academically, and we know that having more tutors in our schools will ensure that our most vulnerable students are better supported and prevent achievement gaps from growing,” Grant said in the press release.

For more information about HIT, visit this website.

To sign up to be a tutor, visit this website.