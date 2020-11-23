Mayor Bowser Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions in DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced several new COVID-19 restrictions Monday as cases continue to increase in the District.

“We hope to help and guide Washingtonians to limit their exposure so that we can get the virus under control in our city until we get to the other side where the vaccine will be widely available,” Bowser said at a press conference Monday.

The phase two adjustments, which include limitations on gatherings, exercise classes and live entertainment, go into effect the day before Thanksgiving.

The new restrictions include:

The limit for outdoor gatherings has been reduced from 50 to 25 people.

Indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people, both within homes and elsewhere.

Restaurants may stay open until midnight, but alcohol sales and consumption must end at 10 p.m.

The number of people inside houses of worship has been reduced from 100 to 50 people, or down from 50% to 25% capacity, depending on which number is smaller.

All indoor group exercise classes and all outdoor group classes with 25 or more people must be suspended.

The live entertainment pilot will be temporarily suspended.

Venues participating in the entertainment pilot program will be contacted by the mayor’s office to deal with performances that have already been booked.

Nonessential, non-retail employees are encouraged to telework at this time, Bowser said.

Additionally, the maximum indoor capacity of restaurants will be reduced from 50% to 25%, effective Monday, Dec. 14, in order to give restaurants enough time to adjust, Bowser said.

There will be no changes to salon or barber services, which already require appointments.

Bowser also encouraged residents not to travel for Thanksgiving, noting that as of Monday Hawaii is the only state not on D.C.'s list of high-risk states.