Mayor Bowser Addresses Protests in DC Over George Floyd’s Death

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will address the district in response to the protests held in front of the White House Friday night over the death of George Floyd. Bowser will be joined by police chief Peter Newsham and city administrator Rashad Young.

Some protesters said President Donald Trump’s tweet calling Minneapolis protesters thugs fanned the flames. Protesters chanted "I can't breathe," "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."

President Trump tweeted at Bowser Saturday morning saying she "wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved," even though MPD was present at the protests along with Secret Service police and U.S. Parks police.

I call upon our city and our nation to exercise great restraint even while this President continues to try to divide us. Our power is in peace, in our voices and ultimately at the ballot box in November... — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) May 30, 2020

The protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House.

The estimated 2,000 protesters moved along to the Trump International Hotel and demonstrated there.

Protesters marched to the White House demanding justice in killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

The Secret Service took a woman into custody after she climbed over a barrier.

D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed multiple Secret Service officers were injured. No protesters had been transported.