Mayim Bialik Hopes to Make a Statement With Her Outfits as ‘Jeopardy!' Guest Host

Mayim Bialik dished on all things “Jeopardy!” ahead of her guest-hosting gig, which began on Monday.

During a short video posted on the official “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel Saturday, the former “Big Bang Theory” star, who also holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, talked about the sartorial choices she made on the show in an exclusive interview.

“This is actually something that I felt instantly really passionate about,” she said. “Much as women are accomplished in many fields and we’ve made so many changes in how we are represented and how we are seen, it’s by in large a confusing time I think still for women in terms of what we’re expected to look like and what people think when we dress a certain way or don’t.”

For Bialik, 45, however, she had a certain aesthetic in her mind when it came to choosing her wardrobe for her stint as a guest host.

“I really just wanted to look like the academic that I was trained to be,” she explained. “And to me, that does mean a certain amount of formality and decorum. And also in great respect to Alex Trebek, the image I have of him is in a suit, it’s ‘blazer’d’ up.”

She was able to find her own version of how she perceived the late Alex Trebek’s style, adding, “Not because I’m trying to look like a man, or because I want to look masculine, I wanted to choose things that were flattering and that I feel comfortable in and as an actress, you almost never get to have those things. And I also wanted to bring a little bit of flair, but not too much.”

Bialik, who has two children — Frederick and Miles — was also asked how her sons reacted to the news that she would be a guest host on the iconic game show.

“My older son is the one who originally said ‘Did you know they’re looking for ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts? I saw on the internet that maybe you should find out,’” she said. “So, he was really, really proud. He’s very, very excited. He, at his age, knows the impact of this show. My 12-year-old is a little less enthralled in general with me being in the industry, but I think he knows it’s a very iconic thing. And mostly he’ll criticize what I look like because that’s what 12-year-olds do.”

Shortly after it was announced that she would join the likes of Ken Jennings and Aaron Rodgers in a long list of guest hosts to step in following the death of Trebek, she opened up about the excitement she felt about the gig as well as what fans could expect from her as a guest host in a statement via email to TODAY.

"It is an unbelievable honor to even be mentioned in the same sentence as 'Jeopardy!' and I’m especially honored to be able to represent women who love game shows and facts and all things geek — especially when they combine with something as entertaining as 'Jeopardy!'" Bialik said.

She honored Trebek in her statement too, adding, “He really was the quintessential host. He was friendly but not too friendly; he was smart but not unapproachable. He had a warm smile and a great sense of humor and he was incredibly professional."

Back in March, Bialik shared a first look into her stint as a guest-host for a series of episodes. She snapped a selfie wearing the same green bow blouse styled under a houndstooth blazer while donning a pair of wire-rimmed glasses.

“Had a pretty darn good day at work. @jeopardy #wow,” she captioned the shot.

Bialik will host "Jeopardy!" from May 31 to June 11.

