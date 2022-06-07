Pet adoption

Max Scherzer and Wife Erica Paying Large Dog Adoption Fees at HRA Through Friday

The couple will be covering the adoption fees for dogs 30 pounds and over through Friday

By Allison Hageman

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica, are helping the Humane Rescue Alliance’s (HRA) large dogs get adopted. The couple will be covering the adoption fees for dogs 30 pounds and over through Friday.

The couple has four adopted dogs of their own and are “large dog lovers." One of their dogs Rafi, recently hurt its leg on a run and bit Scherzer's right hand, Max Scherzer tweeted.

In 2021, the Scherzers paid the pet adoption fees at the Human Recue Alliance over a one-week period as a “thank you” to the D.C. community for supporting Scherzer during his seven years playing with the Nationals. He's now with the New York Mets.

The Mets and Nationals most recently played each other at Citi Field earlier this month. The Mets next play the Nats at Nationals Park Aug. 1-3.

