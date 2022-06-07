Max Scherzer and Wife Erica Paying Large Dog Adoption Fees at HRA Through Friday

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica, are helping the Humane Rescue Alliance’s (HRA) large dogs get adopted. The couple will be covering the adoption fees for dogs 30 pounds and over through Friday.

All-Star Pitcher @Max_Scherzer and Humane Rescue Alliance board member @emaysway are helping us find more dogs loving homes!



Starting today through Friday, June 10, the Scherzers, who are large dog lovers themselves, are covering adoption fees for dogs 30 pounds and over. — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) June 6, 2022

The couple has four adopted dogs of their own and are “large dog lovers." One of their dogs Rafi, recently hurt its leg on a run and bit Scherzer's right hand, Max Scherzer tweeted.

Rafi is doing well and getting extra cuddles. Thx to everyone for the well wishes and concern. Also, @HumaneRescue & @sthubertsanimal need homes for 30lb+ dogs right now. If you’re able, bring a new family member home and we’ll cover the adoption fee. 🧡💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/L0VLzoG7vh — Erica Scherzer (@emaysway) June 5, 2022

In 2021, the Scherzers paid the pet adoption fees at the Human Recue Alliance over a one-week period as a “thank you” to the D.C. community for supporting Scherzer during his seven years playing with the Nationals. He's now with the New York Mets.

The Mets and Nationals most recently played each other at Citi Field earlier this month. The Mets next play the Nats at Nationals Park Aug. 1-3.