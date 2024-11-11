Montgomery County

Fire destroys home, displaces family in Montgomery County

The house fire on Peach Tree Road in Barnesville early Monday spread to vehicles in the driveway and surrounding trees

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

A family is displaced after a fire engulfed their home in Barnesville, Maryland, early Monday, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the 21700 block of Peach Tree Road when they received a call at about 2:30 a.m., according to officials. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was spreading to vehicles in the driveway and to surrounding trees. The home was in an area without fire hydrants.

In order to get access to the house, firefighters cut down some trees. They used over 60,000 or 70,000 gallons of water.

The two-story single-family home was destroyed but three adults and three children were able to get out safely, firefighters say. They were at a neighbor's house as the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Montgomery CountyMaryland
