Mass Vaccination Site Reopens in Fairfax County

A new mass vaccination clinic opened today in Fairfax County as demand for COVID-19 booster shots is increasing.

Fairfax County reopened a clinic in the old Lord & Taylor store in Tysons Corner mall.

"As the FDA and CDC review data submitted by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson we are likely going to see some element of booster eligibility in the next few weeks," said Colin Brody with the Fairfax County Health Department.

The county reopened the location because it's expecting an influx in the next couple of months. it will also need to bring on more staff.

Brody said the health department is planning on bringing in more staff as more children become eligible to be vaccinated.

Fairfax County said it has nearly 100,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11. The health department said there’s likely be a short wait time when parents start making vaccine appointments for that age group.

The Lord & Taylor store served as a vaccine clinic and closed down as vaccine demand lessened.

Now open, people looking to get vaccinated can't enter through the upstairs.

The health department said to look for the signs to Subway restaurant and follow that hallway to the downstairs entrance.

The CDC recommends Pfizer booster shots for anyone with underlying medical conditions, people who live in high risk areas and anyone older than 65.