Maryland

Mass shooting in Towson, Maryland leaves 1 dead and 9 injured

The shooting is thought to be targeted and there is no threat to the public, police say

By Jordan Young

At least one person is dead and 9 are injured after what police called a mass shooting near a funeral home in Towson, Maryland on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m., when officers responded to the 8500 block of Loch Raven Blvd following multiple reports of a shooting, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

“This is an incident that is shocking, particularly for those of us in Baltimore County,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “These types of incidents are really unheard of here, so it really shocks the conscience.”

The first officer to arrive on the scene found a vehicle on its side that had caught fire, Mccullough said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department was called to the scene, where they put out the fire, treated victims and transported them to a hospital, said Baltimore County Fire Department Chief Joseph Dixon.

BCPD believes the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

BCPD is currently investigating and is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

The Baltimore County Fire Department and the Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene assisting police.

