‘Mass layoff': Bethesda-based Marriott to cut over 800 jobs

Marriott, a major employer headquartered in Bethesda, plans to cut more than 800 jobs.

A “mass layoff” will cut 833 positions effective Jan. 3, 2025, a notice on the Maryland Department of Labor’s website says.

Marriott is restructuring, a company spokeswoman told News4.

“Earlier this year, we began a strategic review of all aspects of Marriott International’s business across geographies to enhance our enterprise-wide effectiveness and discussed this initiative on our Q3 earnings call. While always difficult, these job reductions at our corporate and continent offices will reshape the way we work and are expected to be largely in place in Q1 2025,” a company statement said.

Amid the layoffs, several hundred job openings will be created, Marriott said.

“Many affected associates are expected to apply for and be selected for these roles and will remain employed with the Company,” the statement continued.

Marriott International held a grand opening celebration in Bethesda for its new global headquarters. News4's Derrick Ward was there for the unveiling.

Marriott did not say how many new jobs there will be.

The global headquarters in Bethesda held a grand opening in September 2022, as News4 reported. The headquarters was estimated to generate over $2 billion in annual economic activity for greater Bethesda.