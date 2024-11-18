Bethesda

‘Mass layoff': Bethesda-based Marriott to cut over 800 jobs

The global headquarters in Bethesda held a grand opening in 2022. The headquarters was estimated to generate over $2 billion in annual economic activity for the area

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

Marriott, a major employer headquartered in Bethesda, plans to cut more than 800 jobs.

A “mass layoff” will cut 833 positions effective Jan. 3, 2025, a notice on the Maryland Department of Labor’s website says.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Marriott is restructuring, a company spokeswoman told News4.

“Earlier this year, we began a strategic review of all aspects of Marriott International’s business across geographies to enhance our enterprise-wide effectiveness and discussed this initiative on our Q3 earnings call. While always difficult, these job reductions at our corporate and continent offices will reshape the way we work and are expected to be largely in place in Q1 2025,” a company statement said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Amid the layoffs, several hundred job openings will be created, Marriott said.

“Many affected associates are expected to apply for and be selected for these roles and will remain employed with the Company,” the statement continued.

Marriott International held a grand opening celebration in Bethesda for its new global headquarters. News4's Derrick Ward was there for the unveiling.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Interstate 95 (I-95) 3 hours ago

I-95 shut down after man found shot outside car, stops traffic

Science 4 Everyone 4 hours ago

Science 4 Everyone: Comparing the size of countries, states to the US

Marriott did not say how many new jobs there will be.

The global headquarters in Bethesda held a grand opening in September 2022, as News4 reported. The headquarters was estimated to generate over $2 billion in annual economic activity for greater Bethesda.

This article tagged under:

Bethesda
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us