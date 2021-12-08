Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Masked Man Vandalizes Statue at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A masked man took a hammer to a statue at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Northeast D.C. Sunday night.

The vandal smashed the hands, face and crown of the "Our Lady of Fatima" statue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bells of the Basilica rang Wednesday, marking a holy day of obligation in the Catholic church: the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The vandalized statue was dedicated in 2017, marking the centennial year commemorating the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima.

Local

LOUDOUN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ 2 hours ago

Opposing School Groups in Loudoun County Come Together to Call for End to Threats

The News4 Rundown 1 hour ago

Instagram CEO Testifies Before Congress: The News4 Rundown

A spokesperson for the Basilica said a man jumped a fence Sunday about 11 p.m., then smashed the face, cut off the hands and damaged the cross on the crown of the statue.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement, the rector of the Basilica said, “As he left, he took her hands. We have contacted the authorities, and though we are deeply pained by the incident, we pray for the perpetrator through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary under title of Our Lady of Fatima.”

“They’re very hateful and they’re in a lot of pain,” a visitor said. “It’s a soul in a lot of pain.”

D.C. police are investigating. They say they have the surveillance video of the man with the hammer.

This article tagged under:

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate ConceptionvandalismOur Lady of Fatima
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us