Mary's Center Announces Its New CEO

Mary’s Center will soon have a new CEO for the first time since the medical clinic's establishment more than three decades ago.

The D.C.-based organization announced Tuesday that Dr. Tollie B. Elliott Sr. will be its president and CEO following the retirement of founder María Gómez later this year.

Elliott, who currently serves as the center’s chief medical officer, will assume leadership of the community clinic beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

“Dr. Elliott is an innovator who embodies the core values of Mary’s Center and brings the passion, experience, and strategic acumen to steer the organization forward as we advance our impactful work in the community,” Board Chair Todd A. Cox said.

Elliott joined Mary’s Center in 2014 and has played a key role in the “creation, evolution, and expansion of the organization’s clinical services,” including the clinic’s telemedicine model, a press release from the organization said.

Elliott graduated from Howard University and Fisk University. Before joining Mary’s Center, he served as a staff physician and co-chair of the OB-GYN Department at Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C., the release said. He also taught in the Prince George’s County Public Schools system and was director of a mentoring program for at-risk youth.

Mary’s Center was founded in 1988 by María Gómez and a group of health advocates from the Mayor’s office to help Central American women who arrived in the DC-area fleeing hardships in their native countries.

In April, Gómez announced she would be leaving her post at the end of 2021 after 33 years.