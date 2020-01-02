Maryland

Maryland’s Governor Says He’ll Keep the Door Open to Refugees

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Maryland's governor has indicated that he'll continue to allow refugees into the state.

The Capital Gazette reports that Gov. Larry Hogan's office released a letter on Wednesday that was sent to the Trump Administration. The letter said the state would continue to accept properly vetted refugees.

The Trump Administration had set a Jan. 21 deadline for states and cities to decide whether they would continue to allow refugees to settle within their jurisdictions.

Trump issued an executive order that required states and cities to make a decision after he cut the total number of refugees that the U.S. will accept to a historic low of 18,000.

