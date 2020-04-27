Maryland’s Governor Promises Caution in Reopening After Record Coronavirus Deaths

Maryland’s governor promised caution in reopening the state after more confirmed deaths were announced Saturday than on any other day of the coronavirus outbreak so far.

In remarks on news shows Sunday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said data on cases, deaths and hospitalizations would drive when restrictions can be lifted.

“We’re watching certain metrics and looking at a pattern of numbers before we make any kind of decisions,” he said on “This Week." “Everything is going to be based on the numbers and the science.”

Hogan did not directly answer a question about whether he still expected to begin to lift restrictions in early May, as he said Friday that he hoped to be able to do.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan laid out his plans to reopen the state. News4's Chris Gordon has the details.

The state health department said Saturday that 74 deaths of the virus were confirmed, in the largest single-day total of the crisis thus far.

Here’s where we are Monday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

As of Monday morning, 36,415 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the region. D.C. had reported 3,892 cases, Maryland had 19,487 and Virginia had 13,036 confirmed cases. At least 1,497 people with the virus have died. Go here for full details.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

The D.C. area is seeing another wave of DUI arrests despite the stay-at-home orders. Maryland State Police recently arrested another 32 impaired drivers. More than a third of the arrests occurred in Prince George’s County. One of the drivers was caught speeding more than 100 mph.

Despite the ongoing stay-at-home orders, the D.C. area is suffering another wave of drunk driving incidents. Records released to the News4 I-Team show where the incidents are happening.

More D.C. inmates have tested positive for the virus. As of Sunday, 52 inmates who tested positive were in isolation. Another 72 inmates had recovered.

Maryland’s governor said the state has received hundreds of calls “asking if it was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus.” These came after President Donald Trump wondered aloud on Thursday whether injected disinfectants could fight the virus. Under no circumstances should any disinfectant be injected or ingested.

In Virginia, students at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine are volunteering to care for the children of health care workers. Almost 100 students are helping.

And a little pick-me-up: A group called Pets on Wheels is connecting health care workers with therapy dogs. One of the dogs is white, fluffy and named Swiffer.

These days you can use video chat for just about everything, including seeing therapy dogs. News4’s Aimee Cho shows us how the nonprofit Pets on Wheels is using Zoom to help bring a smile to hospital workers’ faces.

D.C.'s mayor will speak at 11 a.m. Virginia's governor will speak at 2 p.m. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com or in the NBC Washington app.