Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge Will Soon Go Cashless

Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge will soon officially go cashless and only take tolls electronically.

The Washington Post reports the change starts Tuesday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority had already eliminated the cash option throughout the state on a temporary basis in March. That was part of an effort to limit interactions between toll collectors and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the cash tolls will not reopen on the bay crossing.

State transportation officials are urging travelers to get a toll transponder. E-ZPass Maryland holders often pay a discounted toll. The E-ZPass rate at the Bay Bridge for a two-axle vehicle is $2.50. The video toll rate is $6.

The Bay Bridge connects the Washington region and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Eliminating toll booths on the span is another step toward the state's vision to go completely electronic throughout its toll system.

