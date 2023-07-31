Marylanders get ready, a weeklong sales tax holiday is approaching

Maryland’s tax-free week is August 13-19 and includes both in-store and online purchases.

The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday has helped parents save money on clothing and footwear for their children since 2010. According to Marylandtaxes.gov, examples of tax-free clothing and footwear are sweaters, shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes and boots.

Purchases eligible for exemption include clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less. In addition, the first $40 of a backpack/bookbag will also be tax free.

Other accessories, including jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles, will be taxed. Special clothing designed for protective use instead of normal wear do not qualify for the holiday.

Online shopping is allowed only if the item is paid for and delivered to the customer within the holiday week.

Both Washington, D.C., and Virginia previously had tax-free holidays. In 2019, legislation was passed in D.C. ending the money-saving holiday.

More recently, Virginia lawmakers passed a new appropriation act, which included a discontinuation of all Virginia tax sales on July 1, 2023.

For more information on Maryland Tax-Free Week, visit the Maryland Tax Holiday factoid or the FAQ page.