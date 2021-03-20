Maryland Youth Coach Arrested in Sex Abuse of 2 Children: Authorities

A youth football coach and mentor in Calvert County, Maryland, has been charged after two victims reported they were sexually abused as minors, authorities say.

Moshe Michael Imel, 50, of Owings, was arrested Friday on four counts of sex abuse of a minor, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office says.

Two victims reported “historical offenses” between 2009 and the present, authorities said.

After getting a search warrant, authorities arrested Imel. An attorney for Imel couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Imel was a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos youth football program in Upper Marlboro, the sheriff’s office confirmed to News4.

Authorities believe there could be more victims.

“Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Michael Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.