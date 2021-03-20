Maryland

Maryland Youth Coach Arrested in Sex Abuse of 2 Children: Authorities

The suspect coached a youth football team in Upper Marlboro, authorities told News4

By NBC Washington Staff

football generic
Rob Marmion

A youth football coach and mentor in Calvert County, Maryland, has been charged after two victims reported they were sexually abused as minors, authorities say.

Moshe Michael Imel, 50, of Owings, was arrested Friday on four counts of sex abuse of a minor, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office says.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two victims reported “historical offenses” between 2009 and the present, authorities said.

Local

Virginia 1 hour ago

Virginia Extends Deadline for State Income Tax Returns

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Gunman Gets Life for Killing 3 in 2017 Maryland Workplace Shooting

After getting a search warrant, authorities arrested Imel. An attorney for Imel couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Imel was a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos youth football program in Upper Marlboro, the sheriff’s office confirmed to News4.

Authorities believe there could be more victims.

“Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Michael Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsCalvert County
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us